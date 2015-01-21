31 Rolls Of Film Shot By An Unknown WWII Soldier Have Finally Been Developed

An unidentified American solider filled 31 rolls of film during World War II. What he captured has been a mystery for more than 70 years because the film was never developed–that is, until the Rescued Film Project got hold of the rolls last year.





The Rescued Film Project develops and archives rolls of film sent to them from the 1930s to 1990s. But this WWII discovery was unique not only for its breadth, but also its potential historical significance.





In a follow-up video to the 10-minute short chronicling the delicate process of developing aged film, one of the Rescue Film Project’s WWII history buffs traveled to Fort Indiantown, Penn. to create some before-and-after shots of what the unidentified soldier originally captured:

Check out the full gallery of the WWII photos here.