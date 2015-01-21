Bill And Melinda Gates Are Betting Big On The Change They Can Make In 15 Years

Since 2009, Bill and Melinda Gates have written a letter every January discussing the work of their foundation (which is to receive the bulk of his wealth). Last year, they wrote about why they believed that people around the world are doing better today than ever, despite some people’s perceptions otherwise. This year, on the Gates Foundation’s 15-year anniversary, two of the world’s biggest optimists are predicting a better future, often through interventions that seem basic, but will drastically improve the lives of billions of people around the world.

“The lives of people in poor countries will improve faster in the next 15 years than at any other time in history,” they write. “And their lives will improve more than anyone else’s.”

Because Bill Gates is Bill Gates, that’s not a vague statement that will be impossible to fact check come 2030. He puts hard numbers to his big claims. The letter explains how the number of children who die before the age of 5 will be cut in half between 2015 and 2030; that polio will be gone and we’ll be close to a vaccine that thwarts malaria transmission; that new HIV cases will drop for the first time; that African farms will become 50% more productive; and that 2 billion people without bank accounts today will access financial services on their phones. (See the full letter here for many other predictions).

In interviews conducted before the release of their letter, both Melinda and Bill emphasized the advancing pace of technology and innovation as big drivers of these improvements, especially in the foundation’s focus areas like mobile banking, vaccine development, and online education. But they also believe that basic improvements, such as better neonatal education for mothers and road infrastructure, are still often needed–and can make an enormous difference. (If the Ebola outbreak in West Africa taught us anything, Melinda says, it’s that the investments in basic primary health systems are crucial).

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved over the last 15 years, so we’re doubling down on that,” says Bill.

The letter notes that climate change could one day undercut many improvements in the lives of the poor but brushes off effects in the next 15 years (Outside of the charitable work of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates is a big investor in energy and climate technology, in everything from better batteries to nuclear reactors to geoengineering). For now, he told Co.Exist, his approach to buffering the developing world from the negative impacts of climate change involves an increasing focus on agriculture.