Ask The Experts: Does My Boss Have A Boundary Problem?

Our personal and professional lives blend together now more than ever before. Still, some aspects of life, like grieving, are intensely private. Showing concern is one thing, but does telling your employee to come back to work after the death of a parent cross the line?

Psychologist Art Markman helps this reader cope with potential boundary-crossing behavior.

My mother suddenly passed away on a Friday evening. On the Sunday my boss showed up to my house with groceries and flowers and suggested that I go into the office on Monday for the quarterly meeting, after all “this was a pivotal time” for the business. I didn’t go in the next day because of my overwhelming grief. I later found out that I was to receive an award on that Monday. Was this a career-limiting move, or is my boss not clear on boundaries? Thanks,

Art Markman, professor of Psychology and Marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book, Smart Change, focuses on how you can use the science of motivation to change your behavior at work and home. Follow @abmarkman.

Dear P,

I am sorry for your loss. Even after time has gone by, it can be hard to think about loved ones who are gone, and that can be made worse when that loss is also connected to a frustrating experience at work.

Because the death of a loved one is so difficult, it is hard to be put in a position in which you are making decisions. As you start the grief process, it is hard to think clearly about what you should be doing. You shouldn’t worry about whether this was a career-limiting move. Grief is difficult and unpredictable, but it is a necessary part of the emotional process of recovering from a tear in the emotional fabric of your life. You should not have to try to think about career implications at a time like that. Do what you need to do to allow yourself to get back on your feet. Then, go back to work.

For this reason, most companies have a bereavement policy that specifies paid and unpaid leave that can be taken following the death of a family member. Many companies provide three days of paid leave to cover the funeral and time to make arrangements. Companies often provide additional days of unpaid leave to be coordinated with a manager to give people flexibility at a difficult time. If you have a loved one who is sick, it is worthwhile looking up the policy where you work just to have it in mind.

Even if your company didn’t have a specific bereavement policy, your boss was emotionally tone-deaf to ask you to come to work on the first business day after your loss. Your boss put the award you were receiving in front of any other considerations, which is remarkably selfish.