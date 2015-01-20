This Database Of Declassified UFO Docs Will Make You Want To Believe

Thanks to the diligent work of John Greenewald, TV producer by day, UFO enthusiast by night, nearly 130,000 pages of declassified U.S. Air Force documents concerning UFO sightings and investigations is now online in Greenewald’s sweeping database Project Blue Book.





Greenewald has spent 20 years milking the Freedom of Information Act for all it’s worth to compile cases from Projects “Blue Book,” “Sign,” and “Grudge” from 1947 to 1969. As he explains on his site:

Project Sign was an official U.S. government study of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) undertaken by the United States Air Force and active for most of 1948. Project Grudge was a short-lived project that succeeded Project Sign in February, 1949, and was then followed by Project Blue Book. The project formally ended in December 1949, but continued in a minimal capacity until late 1951.

Get ready to believe…or at the very least spend the better part of your day figuring out which state has the most UFO claims. Ohio, reel it in a bit, okay?