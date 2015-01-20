Biting Soccer Star Luis Suarez Invites Fans To Bring On The Hate

It’s a tough life being a star soccer player. They often have to face a barrage of trolling from fans, bless them.

A new campaign entitled “There Will Be Haters,” launching the latest Adidas soccer boots claims that far from being upset by this, players actually thrive on it. In fact, the more haters the better as far as they are concerned.

The TV spot features soccer stars including the controversial Uruguay and FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, last seen biting a chunk out of Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup, as well as Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Karim Benzema





The film, created by ad agency Iris, is set to the track “Battle Royale (Haters Instrumental VIP)” by Apashe and lists why and what haters hate most, culminating with “They hate your shiny new boots. They hate your boots, because they wish they were in them.” The ad is directed by Ernest Desumbila of production company Frenzy Paris. The boots (adizero f50, adidas Predator, adidas Nitrocharge and adidas 11Pro) go on sale on February 2.