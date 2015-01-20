advertisement
And The Oscar For Best Tech Goes To…

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

From the lifelike CGI of Guardians of the Galaxy to the effects of aging in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Interstellar‘s black hole modeling, Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson look at the Academy Award nominees for Best Visual Effects and break down their favorites. Who do you think you should win? Tell us all about it with hashtag #29thFloor.

