Be Inspired By The 75 New Members Of Fast Company’s Most Creative People In Business 1000

Whether they’re rejuvenating neighborhoods or sequencing the human genome, these new MCP 1000 honorees deserve your attention.

By Fast Company Staff2 minute Read

Fast Company is excited to announce the addition of 74 new members to the Most Creative People in Business 1000, an exclusive community of influencers in business from across the economy and around the globe.

These mavens of commerce and social good were chosen from among all of the creative forces featured in the magazine during 2014. They were chosen for their ingenuity, vision, and bravery in today’s ever-changing markets. They come to us from the worlds of tech, retail, food, health care, automotives, higher education, and entertainment. They hail from Hong Kong, Beijing, Potsdam, and Columbus, Ohio.

Whether they’re rejuvenating Latin American neighborhoods or sequencing the human genome, these new MCP 1000 honorees deserve your attention. That’s why we’ll continue to cover their work year-round with breaking news, as well as in our popular editorial series like The Recommender, Agendas, How I Get It Done, and My Creative Life. Their stories will also live in the Most Creative People section of our website, on stage during our live events, and in our newsletters (sign up here). And of course, they will also live across social media–follow along with the hashtag #MCP1000. You can also check out all of our MCP 1000 members on Twitter here.

This marks the first time Fast Company honors new MCP 1000 members outside of our annual Most Creative People in Business issue of the magazine in June. Here are the 74 pioneers in business who have stood out from all other leaders we reported on this past year:

  1. Ahmed El Alfi, GrEEK Campus
  2. Farah Assir, New York Times Co.
  3. Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
  4. Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney
  5. Bobbi Brown, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics & Yahoo! Beauty
  6. Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat
  7. James Cameron, Filmmaker
  8. Adora Cheung, Homejoy
  9. Benedict Cumberbatch, Actor
  10. Drew Gilpin Faust, Harvard University
  11. Eileen Fisher, Eileen Fisher Inc.
  12. Bobby Flay, Chef & Restaurateur
  13. Gary Friedman, Restoration Hardware
  14. Casey Gerald, MBAs Across America
  15. Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator
  16. Marie Guion-Johnson, AUM Cardiovascular
  17. Jon Harris, FiftyThree
  18. James Hedrick, IBM
  19. Tim Heidecker, Abso Lutely
  20. Jelly Helm, Studio Jelly
  21. Erik Hersman, iHub
  22. Tuan Ho, Philo
  23. Robin Hunicke, Funomena
  24. Jennifer Hyman, Rent the Runway
  25. John Ikeda, FiftyThree
  26. Jeff Immelt, GE
  27. Sarah Jane Ho, Institute Sarita
  28. Abigail Jacobs, West Elm
  29. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
  30. Naithan Jones, AgLocal
  31. Lei Jun, Xiaomi
  32. Dave Kneebone, Abso Lutely
  33. Michael Kobori, Levi Strauss
  34. Michael Kors, Michael Kors Holdings Limited
  35. Nicholas Krasney, Philo
  36. Katrina Lake, Stitch Fix
  37. Michelle Lam, True&Co
  38. Keli Lee, ABC
  39. John Legere, T-Mobile
  40. José Legaspi, The Legaspi Company
  41. Richard Linklater, Filmmaker
  42. Paul Litchfield, Reebok
  43. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Actress
  44. Pony Ma, Tencent
  45. Jim Mason, All Power Labs
  46. Sam Nazarian, SBE Entertainment Group
  47. Scott Norton, Sir Kensington’s Ketchup
  48. Jon Oringer, Shutterstock
  49. Melanie Perkins, Canva
  50. Lisa Phillips, New Museum
  51. Scott Plagenhoef, Beats Music
  52. Mark Ramadan, Sir Kensington’s Ketchup
  53. David Rockwell, Rockwell Group
  54. Charlie Rose, CBS News/PBS
  55. Vivian Rosenthal, Snaps
  56. Velma Scantlebury, Christiana Care Health System
  57. Lynn Seely, Medivation
  58. Nico Sell, Wickr
  59. Susan Shen, Nisiss
  60. Steve Sidwell, Luvo
  61. Nancy Silverton, Chef and Restaurateur
  62. Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway Foods
  63. Hunter Lee Soik, Shadow
  64. Ramji Srinivasan, Counsyl
  65. Debbie Sterling, GoldieBlox
  66. Tarek Taha, GrEEK Campus
  67. Astro Teller, Google X
  68. Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani
  69. Valerie Wagoner, ZipDial
  70. Dr. Jun Wang, Beijing Genomics Institute
  71. Eric Wareheim, Abso Lutely
  72. Glynn Washington, NPR’s Snap Judgment
  73. Peter Wouda, Volkswagen Design Center
  74. Alison Mary Ching Yeung, Mary Ching
  75. Mei Zhang, Wild China

Please join us in congratulating them on their induction into the MCP 1000, where they join an ever-growing community of visionaries, changers, and doers. In June, we’ll honor another 100 leaders in the world of business with our annual Most Creative People in Business issue—innovators who have never before been covered by the magazine.

