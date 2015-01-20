Drones Will Transform How You Watch The Winter X Games

Drones might be bringing you the news soon and, according to ESPN, they’re now going to have a hand in televised sports broadcasts, too.

ESPN has announced plans to use camera-carrying drones as part of its Winter X Games coverage, which kicks off this week in Aspen, Colorado. The drones will be used to cover the snowboard cross and snowmobiling events, and will aid producers in achieving the kind of dynamic camera angles the X Games is known for, pulling off spectacular shots of the athletes in action.

There are, however, safety rules that ESPN will have to adhere to: The drones are not allowed over spectators, and they must not interfere with incoming flights to the nearby Aspen airport. Aside from that, they have FAA approval to put the drones through their paces—which should mean a far more spectacular show for those watching at home.

This isn’t the first time drones have been used to film sporting events. They were used during both the snowboard and ski jumping events at 2014’s Sochi Olympics, and they have since been used during the football practices of various teams—although regulations still don’t allow them to fly over full stadiums.

Winter X Games coordinating producer Rich Feinberg told the Associated Press that the event has always been, at its core, about technical innovation—and that drones are part of this:

“It’s kind of like the sports here,” he said. “They’re all about progression and we want the coverage to progress as well.”

