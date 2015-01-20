Healthcare.gov Could Be Leaking Your Private Information

Privacy issues may just become the next Healthcare.gov-related gaffe that the Obama Administration needs to address.

According to independent analysis of Healthcare.gov confirmed by the Associated Press, dozens of data firms with embedded connections on the website can collect personal information about site visitors, including your age, income, location, whether you smoke, and if you’re pregnant.

Tracking users online is a highly profitable business. Dossiers comprised of browsing habits and personal information could potentially be sold to advertising companies that could in turn use the information for targeted advertising.

While the 50 or so connections from third-party firms on Healthcare.gov cannot see your name, they could potentially correlate your visit with other personally identifiable browsing activity, such as Facebook or Amazon.

Concerns over Healthcare.gov’s privacy come just a week after President Obama announced his wide-ranging legislative initiative to protect consumer data. Privacy policy is expected to be a touchstone of the president’s State of the Union address tonight.

[via Associated Press]