New Website Promises To Help You Explore Potential Employers

Moving jobs is a bit like moving house. You go from your comfort zone to a new and usually more challenging environment–but it’s not a decision taken without gathering as much information you possibly can about the place you may be moving to.

Which is why property websites such as Trulia and Zillow are so useful, giving buyers all the details they need to make the right decision. Data on schools, transport links and crime stats, for example, contribute to help the seller get a realistic price and the buy the right home for them. But there has been nothing similar to help a person make the next move in his career–until now.

This is what new website Craft aims to do for the job market. Using data pertaining to around a quarter of a million firms that has been collated from other sites such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google, as well as hundreds of blogs and news outlets, the site can, in one click, show a user not just how much, say, a firm’s social media reach is, but how it has grown over the past few years. Stock options policies, KPI, share price forecasts, diversity reports, office locations, recurring themes in their company news are all fair game for Craft’s aggregation system.

Equally relevant to the question of why you should engage with this firm is the question ‘why should you work for it?

The site is aimed at the world’s workforce, and will be free for them. However, Craft’s founders expect firms to pay to be included on the site–for one reason: to market themselves positively as the kind of firm you want to engage with as well as work for. The site’s co-founder, Ilya Levtov, explained his belief that consumer branding is merging with employer branding. “Equally relevant to the question of why you should engage with this firm is the question ‘why should you work for it?'”

Each firm can create an About Us page that actually speaks to potential employees. This will be most helpful to the larger, older and less technology-savvy firms who have been around for a long time, and who are trying to hire the brightest and the best talent. “But when you’re using old-fashioned methods–university milk round, the graduate trainee scheme–it’s no wonder your new hires are joining and then leaving quickly,” says Levtov.

Levtov had a stint at Goldman Sachs and a Stanford MBA, after which he spent almost a decade in the technology industry, working on both sides of the Silicon Valley divide–venture capital and startups. “I’ve been interested in talent in its many different shapes and sizes for most of my life,” he said, attributing it to growing up within the classical music world.

Talent, as he understands it, will not work in a culture that does not allow flexiwork, or telecommuting, and as technology and the internet evolves to allow people to cherrypick only the projects that they want to do, in the places where they want to work, firms would be foolish to deny potential employees this. ” There are lots of things we want to build to help people maximise themselves in whatever skill/craft they choose to do, and we love that that no longer has to be defined and constrained by 9-5 work in an office or factory for a paycheck.”