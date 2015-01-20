Your January 20 Creative Brief: American Sniper Hits Big, Oreos Get A New Flavor

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the new Will Arnett series, Flaked, to premiere in 2016. According to a Netflix statement, Flaked is “the serio-comic story of a self-appointed ‘guru’ who falls for the object of his best friend’s fascination. Soon the tangled web of half-truths and semi-bullshit that underpins his all-important image and sobriety begins to unravel. Arnett plays Chip, a man doing his honest best to stay one step ahead of his own lies.” Arnett co-created and co-writes the show with Mark Chappell (The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret). Arnett stars in two other Netflix shows, Bojack Horseman, which was just renewed for a second season, and Arrested Development, said to be returning to the platform.

After months of delicious, swirling rumors, it’s been confirmed: that flavor that’s not really a flavor, Red Velvet, is coming to Oreos. The new cookies will be in stores Feb. 2, but eager eaters can sign up at OreoRedVelvetRope.com by January 22 for a chance at a free sample.

Although it had a limited release on Christmas Day in order to qualify for Academy Award consideration, American Sniper opened wide over Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend and did crazy Harry Potter numbers. Previously, it was thought impossible for a film to get anywhere near Sniper’s $105.3 million box office haul in a single weekend in January, which goes to show that nobody knows anything about anything.

You should probably watch this U.K. ad for MoneySuperMarket.