Your January 20 Creative Brief: American Sniper Hits Big, Oreos Get A New Flavor

A Netflix Hat-trick (Net-trix?) for Will Arnett
Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the new Will Arnett series, Flaked, to premiere in 2016. According to a Netflix statement, Flaked is “the serio-comic story of a self-appointed ‘guru’ who falls for the object of his best friend’s fascination. Soon the tangled web of half-truths and semi-bullshit that underpins his all-important image and sobriety begins to unravel. Arnett plays Chip, a man doing his honest best to stay one step ahead of his own lies.” Arnett co-created and co-writes the show with Mark Chappell (The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret). Arnett stars in two other Netflix shows, Bojack Horseman, which was just renewed for a second season, and Arrested Development, said to be returning to the platform.
The Red And The White
After months of delicious, swirling rumors, it’s been confirmed: that flavor that’s not really a flavor, Red Velvet, is coming to Oreos. The new cookies will be in stores Feb. 2, but eager eaters can sign up at OreoRedVelvetRope.com by January 22 for a chance at a free sample.
American Sniper annihilates several box office records
Although it had a limited release on Christmas Day in order to qualify for Academy Award consideration, American Sniper opened wide over Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend and did crazy Harry Potter numbers. Previously, it was thought impossible for a film to get anywhere near Sniper’s $105.3 million box office haul in a single weekend in January, which goes to show that nobody knows anything about anything.
A new perspective on the big booty trend
You should probably watch this U.K. ad for MoneySuperMarket.
That tumblr from Broad City actually exists, kind of
If you’re enjoying Broad City’s second season so much that you wish the pasta tumblr Hannibal Buress’s dentist/love interest Lincoln writes was real, you are .
The world is, was, and always will be a vampire
Does the latest video from Smashing Pumpkin have a very accurate title? You can watch the just-released “Being Beige” from the upcoming Monuments to An Elegy right now and judge for yourself.
Amazon’s Hollywood invasion continues…
After winning a Golden Globe for its series Transparent, and recently announcing a partnership with Woody Allen (who joins Ridley Scott and Steven Soderbergh, among others), Amazon now says it will begin to acquire and produce original films for theatrical release and early window distribution on Amazon Prime Instant Video.
Scientists are using Super Mario for Artificial Intelligence research
Researchers at Germany’s University of Tübingen are creating a game that teaches everyone’s favorite plumber how to think and feel, as part of the annual competition with the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence. Let’s just be glad they didn’t pick Wario.
The Coen brothers will chair this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury.
Joel and Ethan Coen will be the first duo to preside over the Cannes jury, tying in with festival organizers’ idea to celebrate the work of “cinema brothers” in 2015 to coincide with the 120th anniversary of the Lumiere cinematograph, invented by brothers Louis and Auguste Lumiere.
You can put your Bugaboo where the Dark Knight don’t shine
An enterprising parent has commissioned a Batmobile baby stroller for her child.