10 Quick Tips To Help You Save Time And Restore Your Creativity

In Bangkok, Thailand, in 1955, historians discovered the world’s largest gold statue while they were moving a plaster statue to another location in the Wat Traimit temple. During their final attempt to remove the plaster statue from its pedestal, the harnesses and ropes ripped apart. As the five-ton statue fell to the ground, the plaster chipped off to reveal the gorgeous gold statue beneath it. Today, the epic gold Buddha sits on public display.

The golden statue discovery reminds us that, in order to be mindful, decisive, and creative, we need to make room for our own true brilliance to shine. That requires us to consciously accomplish two things:

Remove distractions and energy drainers in our hectic lives Implement new tools to streamline activities that do not serve our best and highest use

There are many benefits of tracking your activities for a week, and if you are like most people I’ve worked with, you’ll find that you spend between none and 5% of your energy on activities that help you invent and imagine the future. It’s no wonder that the leadership team seldom invites you to strategy sessions.

This time tracking exercise is similar to tracking your diet: Recording how you use your time forces you to confront the truth about your daily habits. But tracking your time is just the tip of the iceberg in any success formula. When used as the only strategy, it’s a recipe for rigidity. It’s simply not practical or energizing when you rely solely on time tracking tools and systems as a method to “discover your gold.” Ask any attorney or accountant how drained they feel when it comes to tracking hours for clients.

Living a creative life is also about creating space for new ideas to emerge and simplifying.

Last year I made a conscious effort to simplify everything in my life. Here are ten activities, tools, and habits that helped me–and members of my community–dramatically improve in 2014. Some may also ignite creativity and productivity for you:

Time is precious, so we need every moment of our meetings to align with our intentions and for each person to feel centered and focused for the work ahead of us. Asking some combination of these questions will accelerate productivity and trust almost immediately: