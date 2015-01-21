Long-Distance Business Trip? Try This Weird Sleep Hack

A few years ago, as his health-food chain Freshii began to expand internationally, Matt Corrin started traveling a lot. Corrin had always been an energetic guy, requiring often as little as five hours of sleep, but even on the domestic front, Freshii was demanding Corrin try new strategies to stay on top of things. “I never had a sip of coffee before I opened the first Freshii location,” says Corrin, now 33. “Now I basically have 10 shots of espresso a day.”

Matt Corrin

Corrin decided to grow internationally pretty early in his business, which meant whenever he traveled abroad, he still had to keep a remote eye on his small team back in the North America. In 2010, Corrin made his first trip to Dubai. But if Corrin wanted to stay in communication with folks in his Chicago stores while in Dubai, that meant he was staring down the barrel of a 10-hour time difference.

So Corrin came up with a wild idea. “I basically decided to split my day in half,” he says. “Instead of one 24-hour day, I’d have two 12-hour days.” And in each of those 12-hour days, he’d try to achieve the same amount of work he typically achieved in a 24-hour day.

“I was actually tricking my body, brain, and my circadian rhythm, by doing things I was used to doing during the morning, afternoon, and night,” he explains. It all hinged on his sleep patterns. Corrin knew he had a lucky advantage in being someone who didn’t need tons of sleep. Now the challenge was just being strategic about exploiting that advantage.

Corrin could get by on four hours of sleep total in a 24-hour period. His experiment, then, would be to divvy up those four hours into two two-hour stretches.

A typical day would go like this: Corrin would sleep from 2 a.m. Dubai time until 4 a.m. He would get up and follow a normal routine: a post-sleep workout (Corrin exclusively stays at hotels with 24-hour gyms); a breakfast of almonds, water, and coffee; a shower, and a fresh set of clothes. Then from the early morning hours until 4 p.m., Corrin could focus entirely on his Dubai partners, without worrying about an onslaught of emails from back home, since everyone there was asleep. “I could focus on local partners, take meetings, and be very engaged,” he says.

At 4 p.m. Dubai time, Corrin would have another “night’s” sleep–again, two hours’ worth. He’d rise again at 6 p.m., do another workout; another breakfast of almonds, water, and coffee; another shower; another set of clothes. Through the Dubai evening, he could do the informal networking, dining, and socializing expected of a traveling businessman–while also keeping a close eye on his email (since the home office was now teeming with activity). “I’m sitting at the dinner table, or transporting between events, or going to cocktails, and I’m basically working through all that.” He’d get back to the hotel, and by 2 a.m. he’d be asleep again for another two-hour stretch.