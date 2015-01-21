4 Reasons To Invite HR To Your Strategic Planning Meetings

As companies reflect on the successes and failures of the previous year and plan for the year ahead, upper management is busy reviewing strategies and carefully aligning each to the goals and values of their organizations. But while it makes sense for human resources to be included in these discussions, many businesses are still treating HR as an afterthought rather than an opportunity to attract the right talent to achieve success.

These businesses are mistakenly prioritizing talent acquisition only when there is an urgent need for hires.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hiring increases come in large waves throughout the year, particularly in the first quarter, summer months, and near the end of the year when holiday hiring picks up. When these hiring waves hit, company leadership turns to the HR department for help. Other factors like bouts of employee turnover, sudden business growth, or a need to quickly hire candidates with particular skillsets also bring HR to the forefront.

But what these businesses don’t recognize is how important it is to align the direction of the company with any foreseeable talent needs for the year. Bringing HR in earlier during the strategic planning stages can help ensure that the overall goals of your organization are being supported. Below are four benefits you’ll receive by giving HR a seat at the executive table:

Beyond finding the right candidates, HR is responsible for a series of functions like succession planning, performance assessments, and career pathing, as well as identifying talent acquisition software that will lead the company to success. HR also plays a major role in employee engagement and satisfaction, which is crucial to developing a productive workforce with low turnover.

According to recent research from the Hire Expectations Institute, the majority of today’s job seekers prefer to work in a “clan culture:” a collaborative, mentoring, team-oriented environment. Creating a desirable work environment increases an employer’s ability to attract and retain top talent.

Additionally, developing a formal, nurturing HR onboarding process leads to higher employee retention and performance, which is mutually beneficial for hiring manager and the overall company. HR’s ability to effectively drive employee development in this manner will ultimately shape the company’s corporate culture and employee perception.