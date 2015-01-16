Supreme Court Will Rule On Same-Sex Marriage This Year

The Supreme Court decided on Friday that it will hear arguments this spring regarding whether states have the legal right to ban same-sex couples from getting married.

Arguments will be given in April, with the Supreme Court’s nine justices issuing their ruling by June.

In June 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that that legally married gay and lesbian couples are entitled to the same federal benefits as heterosexual married couples—although it did not go so far as to make a nationwide ruling about the legality of gay marriage in every state.

The topic is likely to be a hot-button issue during the 2016 presidential race, which will be underway when the verdict is revealed. One recent survey by CNN/ORC International suggested that 57% of U.S. citizens think that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to get married.

[via CNN]