Samsung Might Be Considering A Touch ID Makeover For Its Fingerprint Scanners

Although they have improved slightly along the way, Samsung’s mobile device fingerprint scanners have typically been every bit as bad as Apple’s Touch ID has been good. That may be changing, though, according to sources close to the company, who claim that Samsung is in the process of rethinking its fingerprint scanning tech.

Until now, Samsung has tried to avoid copying Apple completely by utilizing a different approach to fingerprint recognition that asked users to swipe their fingers on their device’s home button, as opposed to tapping it as Apple requires. Samsung’s “new” approach for its next generation Galaxy S device will reportedly adopt Apple’s method.

The feature will be used for both unlocking mobile devices and accessing specific features, such as web sign-in, or access to services like PayPal.

Samsung is also planning to increase the size of the Galaxy S6’s home button beyond that of the one found on Galaxy S5 and the Galaxy Note 4—thereby making the sensor more accurate.

It does, of course, remain to be seen if this rumor becomes a reality. If so, there’s a good chance that Apple (which has a long history of warring over patents with Samsung) won’t take kindly to what sounds like a blatant lift.

For Samsung users who have abandoned fingerprint scanning due to its poor functionality, however, it could be a godsend. Given how Samsung’s mobile division has been declining as of late, any change for the better would be welcome.

[via SamMobile]