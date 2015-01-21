A New Project From Marcel The Shell’s Co-Creator: Revealing The World’s Secret Beauty

On their own, these phrases are achingly axiomatic–dull even. But slap them on stock photos of exactly what they’re preaching and something interesting happens: You’re suddenly faced with something so glaringly obvious you begin to wonder if you’re missing something–no poster can be that simple, right? Well, yes and no.

TOP Posters is a new project from filmmaker and Marcel the Shell co-creator Dean Fleischer-Camp, and are on sale now ranging from $13 to $35, depending on the size.

Why shell out (haha) cash for something so ordinary? Fleischer-Camp explains how TOP Posters started and the beauty of simplicity.

Where did the idea for TOP Posters come from?

These are part of a larger movement in my work toward a more neutral and sincere aesthetic, but the idea to make posters came from directing a weird TV pilot, where the characters were sort of like human cartoons. I was interested in decorating their homes with very generic wall art, sort of the way homes in The Sims looked in the ’90s when they were limited by PC processing speed. Early Sims homes would have absurd touches like three of the same exact painting in one room. In my search I found that prop houses actually carry stuff like this, wall art that is designed to be somewhat generic so as not to pull focus away from the actors or whatever else is going on in a scene. I started making my own because it’s such an interesting contradiction: a poster that doesn’t want to be seen. I’m shy myself so I can relate.

Any reason for the name “TOP”?