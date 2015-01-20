6 Ways To Keep Good Leaders From Leaving Your Team

You’ve been in a job where it felt like no one wanted you to think or contribute, where you were just supposed to get your work done, haven’t you? You were wired to make a difference, to change the world, to influence the people around you–but you were stuck in a position where you were assembling widgets? You had ideas to contribute and solutions to propose, but no one ever asked.

Now many of you are beyond that. You are in a job where you are making decisions and creating a culture for others. You have the ability to perpetuate the worker-as-widget-builder world or to find a different way where leaders are discovered and raw talent is developed.

You do that by considering the “loose/tight principle.” Whatever your profession, if you lead a team or influence an entire organization, you have to decide what you are going to hold on to loosely and what you are going to hold on to tightly.

For example, you likely want to hold on to your mission tightly. For most organizations, the mission or purpose is not up for debate. When you define your mission and communicate it over and over in many ways, it gives clarity to your direction. You likely also have some major values and beliefs that are tightly held.

On the other hand, there are a lot of things in the loose category. In my career, I’ve always loved bringing great leaders on a team and then finding ways to free them up to lead. They can make decisions, spend money, set direction, and develop initiatives–all without a huge approval process or a bunch of hoops to jump through to get permission.

In many organizations, problems emerge like this:

Bad hiring decisions are made

Executive leaders jump in and start running things

The organization starts to get bottlenecked, and people get frustrated

High-capacity leaders begin to leave the organization

Executives are too busy running things to properly interview potential replacements

More bad hiring decisions are made

And the cycle continues…

If you want to develop a healthy culture, decide the non-negotiables, bring great young professionals on your team, then get out of the way and watch them do great things.