How To Silence Your Inner Critic And Get Over Your Perfectionism

In a culture that expects us to be able to do more with less time, to be available 24/7 and take on heavier workloads than ever before, it should come as no surprise that many of us suffer from perfectionism.

With more research showing the strive to be perfect can lead to health concerns including stress, depression, strained personal relationships, and eventually poor work performance, it’s clear we need to take another look at what it means to be perfect.

Psychologist and Physical Therapist Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, author of Better Than Perfect says while some aspects of perfectionism can be positive–no one would argue that striving for excellence and being motivated to succeed are bad things–the problem with perfectionism is that it’s an all-or-nothing mentality. “It’s either perfect or it’s a failure and if it’s a failure, then I’m a failure,” says Lombardo.

Overcoming perfectionism means silencing our inner critic–the voice inside us that tells us that something isn’t good enough. Lombardo offers up four tips to overcome the inner critic:

While our inner critic can be a motivating force that pushes us to work harder and achieve more, Lombardo says the problem with the inner critic is that it’s a negative voice that is connected to fear. Rather than being motivated by fear–that you’re not good enough, that you’re going to fail, or that you’re going to be judged by others–Lombardo argues we can find even greater success by changing our motivation to something more positive, such as passion. “When you have a more positive motivating force to help you excel, you don’t need the inner critic,” says Lombardo.

“For a lot of people, that inner critic is like constant background music and they don’t even know that it’s there,” says Lombardo. Throughout the day, take breaks to notice whether your inner critic is speaking to you. If you step into a meeting and begin to feel anxious, your palms sweat and your stomach knots up, ask yourself what’s causing these emotions.

Is it your boss sitting across the table who looks extremely unhappy? Or is it your inner critic telling you that you messed up on a project and you deserve to be fired? Once you recognize where the emotion is coming from, you can more easily control it.