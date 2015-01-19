Coding Lessons And Hackathons To Create A New Generation Of More Diverse Tech Company Employees

It’s now not a secret that our nation’s big tech companies are resoundingly white and male . But what are we going to do about that? The phrase that’s always bandied about is “the pipeline.” As in, there needs to be young, non-white men learning about computer science earlier, so that the Googles and Facebooks of the world can then pluck them up to work for them.

The Bronx’s C/I is working on fixing this pipeline problem, by taking kids not usually given lessons in computers and coding and teaching them how to make apps and arranging visits to company offices. “They don’t want to be limited by their backgrounds,” says their teacher.

Find out more in the video above.