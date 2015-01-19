See More Honest Posters For This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies

It’s become a tradition in recent years that after the Oscar nominations are announced , CollegeHumor unleashes a series of more accurate posters for the Best Picture contenders. Well, this year someone tried to beat the online comedy emporium to the punch. U.K.-based movie site The Shiznit attempted to style-jack this ongoing concept, but they did not surpass the masters.





CollegeHumor’s versions of the Best Picture posters can be a bit reductive, as when the team renames Boyhood as 12 Years a White Kid or Birdman as Michael Keaton: The Movie, but in most instance this simplicity works in their favor. One of the more notable features of Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory Of Everything is that the renowned theoretical physicist is played by extremely attractive young actor Eddie Redmayne. It is this detail the CollegeHumor version of the poster hinges on when it redubs the film Oh Shit, Would I Bang Stephen Hawking?

Have a look at the other posters in the slides above, and let us know in the comments if perhaps you prefer The Shiznit’s versions.