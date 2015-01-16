Top Obamacare Official Marilyn Tavenner Resigns

Marilyn Tavenner, the head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced her resignation in an email to employees on Friday, The New York Times reported .

According to Bloomberg, Tavenner did not give reasons for her decision, but said that she would leave at the end of February. The Associated Press reported her email as saying that she was departing with “sadness and mixed emotions.”

Known as a pragmatic bureaucrat with a strong commitment to data transparency, her reputation was damaged in recent months by several missteps and technical mishaps related to Obamacare.

In November 2014, she was at the center of a scandal where the total number of people enrolled in Obamacare was inflated by some 393,000, as some who had both health and dental coverage had mistakenly been counted twice. Tavenner was also closely involved in the troubled rollout of the Healthcare.gov federal insurance marketplace in 2013.

She has been on the job since 2011.