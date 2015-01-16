Meet The Mobile-Only Bank For On-The-Go Millennials

You’ve heard this story before: A finance refugee, exasperated by the industry’s byzantine fee systems and clunky digital experiences, sets out to build a better bank. No fees, no branches, and design-savvy online products.

For Simple, those lofty goals translated into 100,000 users and a $117 million sale to Spain’s second-largest bank, BBVA, last February. The exit was nothing to scoff at, but it also wasn’t the large-scale disruption Simple’s backers had first envisioned.

Now startup BankMobile is taking up the same banner, with its own twist: targeting millennials.

The design is cooler than any bank out there.

It’s no secret that millennials are unhappy with their banks. They’ve flocked in droves to peer-to-peer payments solutions like Venmo, which complement traditional checking and saving accounts, and they mercilessly bash banks in brand surveys.

“They’re not looking out for me and my money,” says a twentysomething man in a BankMobile-directed focus group that doubles as a marketing video. “All my banking I try to do online.”





To bring that millennial voice to the company, BankMobile chairman and CEO Jay Sidhu, a consumer banking veteran, has hired his daughter, Luvleen, to lead strategy and marketing. On the day of their carefully rehearsed launch announcement, he stands at the lectern in a blazer and slacks before she takes the stage, dressed in a black T-shirt with neon-green BankMobile branding and leather-paneled pants. They take turns running through slide after slide of data pointing to the inevitable decline of bank branches and the readiness of consumers to switch providers.

The kind of authoritarian trust that banks once inspired through impressive street facades and similar methods is no longer relevant, Luvleen says. “Instead of trusting big institutions, we’re trusting reviews from our friends and our family,” she tells me following her presentation.