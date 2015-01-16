Creative Brief For January 16–Oscar Nom Streaming And Sharknado News

Just about 400 weeks after 28 Weeks Later gouged out some box office business in 2007, writer Alex Garland is apparently in talks with director Danny Boyle to make 28 Months Later, the third film in the series that begin with 28 Days Later in 2003. Numbers!

If you take your Oscar pool very seriously, now you can do a full deep dive and get acquainted with as many nominees as possible with this conveniently assembled list of each one available to stream.

If you’re a fan of Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, and shark-related natural disaster, boy are you in for a treat. In July SyFy will unleash the third instalment of Sharknado. This time it will be, according to the network, “cause mass destruction” in Washington, D.C., before making its way down the Eastern Seaboard.

In the latest issue of Deadpool, a woman bearing the exact likeness of Sarah Silverman appears, continuing the outspoken comedian’s activism by protesting the evil corporation Roxxon.

An updated version of the classic 1982 horror flick will, according to star Sam Rockwell, be more of a 3-D kids movie. Because nothing gets kids excited like getting kidnapped by terrifying ghosts.