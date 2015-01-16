Infographic: This Chart Tells Us How We’ll Likely All Die, And When

In recognition of “Blue Monday” on January 19–the day some pinpoint as the year’s most depressing thanks to the combined effects of post-Christmas hangover, pre-first pay day of the new year debt and gloomy weather–further food for despair comes with this new visualization exploring man-made and natural apocalyptic scenarios likely to spell the end of the human race.

Created by London-based data visualization studio IIB for BBC Future, one of six themed, feature-led content sections on BBC.com, “Apocalypse When?” charts a plethora of Doomsday threats–from the likelihood of honeybees dying out this decade to the eventual death of the sun (and, ultimately, the entire universe) by way of nuclear Armageddon, nanoweapons and grey goo.

“We’re hoping people will look on the bright side when they realize how bad things could be in 100, 1,000 or even more years in the future,” IIB Studio creative partner Duncan Swain observes. Well that’s alright then. For now.