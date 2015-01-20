A Washing Machine That Cleans Your Clothes And Your Conscience Is The Start Of The Internet Of Good Things

As a consultant and blogger who works from home, I get to handle the family’s laundry. Sorting through the clothes, I often think: “If only there was a way for me to do laundry and give back to good causes at the same time. I want to save the world before my clothes hit the spin cycle.”

Of course, no one has ever thought this, including me.

But that hasn’t stopped Whirlpool from introducing a new washer and dryer that allows users to give back with every load. You may never have wished that you could support a cause with every load of laundry. But Whirlpool’s new Connect to Care program just might get you asking why you’re not donating money to hungry children every time you open your fridge, or donating heating oil to a needy family whenever you adjust your thermostat.

Whirlpool’s Connect to Care is a new program that lets you control your washer and dryer from a mobile app on your smartphone. You can start the washer from work, and time the ending of the dryer cycle so your clean pajamas are still toasty when you put them on.

via Whirlpool

This warm feeling will only be enhanced by knowing that your latest load supported Habitat for Humanity. The app allows you to set repeat donations for as little as ten cents per load. After you enter your credit card, you can track how much you’ve donated for the month and overall. Total donations raised from the program are also shown. Finally, you can tell the world on Facebook or Twitter that your conscious–and your clothes–are clean.

“We study how individuals give and get care, and never use technology in a product that does not provide a useful, real benefit to the person using it,” says Jon Hall, a senior brand manager at Whirlpool.

By 2020, there will be 30 billion objects connected to the Internet. That’s four connected objects for every man, woman and child on the planet.