How A Media Star Found Mindfulness After A Meltdown In Front Of 5 Million Viewers

After Dan Harris, then an ambitious rising star at ABC’s news division, was left panting for breath during an on-air panic attack on Good Morning America in front of 5 million viewers, he realized that his life needed to change.

The occasional stage fright? That was routine. But this was something different. “I felt a bolt of fear rolling up my back, over my shoulders, and down my face, and I couldn’t do anything to stop it,” Harris told us.

Harris, now a Nightline co-anchor, wrote a memoir that happens to be one of the most accessible, sensible, and hilarious guides to meditation and mindfulness. 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-Help That Actually Works—A True Story, (which just came out in paperback) is an irreverent, painfully honest tale about Harris’s journey from being an ambitious, self-lacerating newsman with a recreational drug habit, to becoming an ambitious, self-lacerating newsman with a meditation habit.

Harris’s journey to mindfulness was unusual. Assigned to the religion beat at ABC, he had access to some of the biggest names in the quasi-religious self-help industrial complex: the likes of Eckhart Tolle, Deepak Chopra, and Joe Vitale, author of the mega-popular The Secret. On camera Harris questioned the gurus and the philosophies they espoused to the masses, while privately he wondered, “What advice do they have for me?”

Harris was intrigued when he began to interview a group of rational Buddhists known as the Jew-Bu’s: psychotherapist Dr. Mark Epstein, neuroscientist and author Sam Harris, and mindfulness teacher Sharon Salzberg. But there was major stumbling block for Harris. The only route to mindfulness, the Jew-Bu’s explained, was through meditation. And meditation struck Harris, a lifelong atheist/agnostic, as “the distillation of everything that sucked hardest about the granola lifestyle.”

He avoided meditation for months while marinating himself in the Buddhist teachings about mindfulness and the science behind it. One afternoon poolside on a vacation, he felt his resistance “starting to crack.” Am I really doing this, he wondered as he returned to his room and set a timer on his phone. Commanding himself to breath in and out, and get in the game, dude, when he opened his eyes five minutes later he had changed his mind about meditation. “I didn’t like it, per se, but I respected it,” he told us.

Once he started practicing regularly, working his way up to 35 minutes of meditation a day, Harris found it was a value-add in three ways.