The 6 Excuses Preventing You From Designing A Better World

Think of your biggest goal in life. You know the one I’m talking about: the super-secret one that you’ve only told a few people about because it’s so exciting and nerve-wracking. The goal that you would give up everything to pursue. Maybe it’s an entrepreneurial venture or something big that you want to achieve at your organization. Achieving this goal would change your world; maybe even the world. It could be huge and give you a legacy to leave behind.

So why aren’t you doing it?

Let me guess: you don’t have the time or money. Perhaps you have too many responsibilities, no one has ever done it, or you’re not smart enough. Maybe you’ll do it when you have X or don’t have Y. But really you know you can make the time, find the money, and get the allies and ammo you need to compensate for what you don’t know.

Excuses are what really stand in your way, preventing you from getting what you really want. But excuses are just stories that we invent about people and circumstances to defend our behavior, avoid doing something, or just get out of thinking big. The fear might be one of failure, embarrassment, success, change, uncertainty, or even growth and responsibility.

The first step to overcoming your excuses is to recognize when they show up in your life. Here are six personas that use flimsy excuses that you should avoid becoming at all costs:

It’s never your fault or responsibility. You’re never the one left holding the bag. And if you are, it’s not your fault. You’re quick to place responsibility with others and jump from one company to the next, never staying long enough to develop a record of successes or failures. In clients, this manifests as blaming the politics, red tape, size of the organization, budget, timeline, team, technology (and on and on). In consultants, blamers point to client personalities, project scope and power company rules. The idea is that you blame something externally when you’re just not pushing yourself internally.

You have an eau de entitlement. Things should be easy: the job, project, whatever. You’ve worked hard on my degree and had some success, so now it’s just gonna rain because you say so. I interviewed a brat this morning–he was too cool to create a portfolio and spent most of the hour name-dropping or giving short answers on his previous projects because he believed that his reputation should just speak for itself. For you, it may show up when you feel like you shouldn’t have to work at something. This should be easy, given to you. You deserve it. You’re special.