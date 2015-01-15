Elon Musk’s Hyperloop Prototype Probably Coming To Texas

To those who have long thought of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop as a feverish pipe dream : Dream no more. It now appears that Musk’s $6 billion transportation system, which promises to get passengers from L.A. to San Francisco in roughly 30 minutes, will enter the prototype stage in the very near future.

Today, the Tesla Motors CEO announced via Twitter (and at the Texas Transportation Forum) his plans to build a five-mile test track for the futuristic transit system in the Lone Star state.

Musk’s choice of Texas comes as no surprise: Last September, the CEO broke ground on a spaceport for his commercial space flight business, Space X, along the state’s massive stretch of the Gulf Coast. If all goes according to plan, private and commercial Space X flights may commence starting in late 2016.

Meanwhile, details on when and where Hyperloop tests will start remain scant, though it’s been reported that nearly 100 engineers are working to get the transit system to market within the next 10 years.

[via url=http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/the-switch/wp/2015/01/15/the-hyperloop-lives-elon-musk-says-hes-building-a-test-track/]Washington Post[/url]