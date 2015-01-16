Get A First Look At The New Set Of “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore”

Larry Wilmore is getting one hell of a promotion: He’s gone from his esteemed duties as “senior black correspondent” on The Daily Show to having his own program, The Nightly Show , premiering January 19 on Comedy Central.

The Nightly Show will take over The Colbert Report‘s slot in the late night roundup and offer an outlet to hash out topics that somehow get glossed over or ignored completely by the mainstream news cycle.

Get familiar with the pics above from Wilmore’s set–it’s about to be your new favorite Monday-night destination.