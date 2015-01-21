The Most Interesting Car At The Detroit Auto Show Is Actually A Bike

As cars evolve toward an electric, self-driving future, one feature hasn’t changed: If you get in a car, you expect to sit back and let it to do the work. The word “automobile,” after all, means something that can move on its own. But could there also be a future for human-powered cars ?

Two new concept “cars” at this year’s Detroit Auto Show also happen to be bikes. To get anywhere, you’ll have to pedal, but the vehicles also have two of the most useful features from ordinary cars–weather protection and the ability to carry as much as you might in an ordinary trunk.





“Our goal is to create a car-like experience in a vehicle that is human-powered and legally defined as a bicycle,” say Cameron and Rachel Van Dyke, the husband-and-wife design team behind the concept.

One of the designs, called the Cyclone, is a “human-powered luxury vehicle” that looks a little like something a 1920s gangster might drive. Inside, two riders pedal, and there’s room for two more passengers in the back.

Another, called the Zeppelin, combines pedaling with an electric motor. On flat ground, it travels 25 miles an hour. Because it meets the legal definition of a bike–at least at the federal level, and also in many states–it’s street legal to drive without a license, registration, or insurance.

Both designs build on work that started three years ago. The artists wanted to bring the concepts to the Auto Show to help challenge conventional ideas about what a car can be. “Future Cycles offers a challenge to the approach of an auto industry that affirms and perpetuates our current transportation situation,” says Cameron Van Dyke. “My hope is to engage everyday American drivers in a dialogue that demonstrates that other solutions might be possible or even preferable.”





Though the designers have no plans to produce the vehicles for sale, they hope that they might lead to new alternatives for commuting in the city.