George R.R. Martin Gets More George R.R. Martins In Fake-But-Perfect Trailer For “Multiplicity 2: Game Of Clones”

It’s been four years since George R.R. Martin published the fifth book in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series, which is what supernerds call the books on which HBO’s beloved Game Of Thrones is based. And it’s no secret that in that time, fans have gotten antsy: three seasons of the series have aired, and book six is still a big ol’ TBA. Meanwhile, Martin has written an episode of the TV show every season, and continues to maintain what may be the last active LiveJournal on the Internet–leading to cries of “Just write the friggin’ book and stop telling us what you think about football” from his most dedicated followers.