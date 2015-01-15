advertisement
“Broad City” Is Back, And Taking Secret Handshakes To A Redic High Level

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

The web-series-turned-comedic-TV-gold Broad City is back with its second season, and during last night’s premiere, Abbi instantly made all your secret handshakes irrelevant with her besties at Bed Bath & Beyond. Find a quiet place to be alone with this one.


