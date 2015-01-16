advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Real Women Jiggle For Fitness, Newcastle And Mercedes Take The Piss: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Newcastle gets collaborative for the Super Bowl, another great heartwarming insurance ad, Nikon celebrates hair-braiding dads, and more.

Real Women Jiggle For Fitness, Newcastle And Mercedes Take The Piss: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week
By Jeff Beer2 minute Read

Last year, Kordale and Kaleb Lewis took an intimate selfie in front of the mirror as they braided their daughters’ hair at 6 a.m. before school. The shot went viral on Instagram, with almost 25,000 likes within a week, as well as the feel-good Internet attention you might expect from a cute shot of two handsome, young, tattooed, black fathers lovingly performing a rather mundane family task.

advertisement
advertisement

Now, the two dads are featured in a new spot for Nikon’s “Nikon Generation” campaign to talk about how shocked they were when their image became a social sensation. It’s a fun insight into an already inspiring story, and a great catch for the brand.

Read more below about this and our other picks for the best in brand creativity this week.

Sport England “This Girl Can”

What: An fitness ad aimed at encouraging U.K. women to exercise starring real women of all shapes and sizes.
Who: Sport England, FCB Inferno
Why We Care: The organization’s first commercial quickly trended number two on Twitter in the U.K. and generated almost 1 million Facebook views in less than a day. It’s no secret why. Instead of making the bodies and talents of professional athletes the goal, it’s a fitness ad that makes the satisfaction and fun real women are getting from real activities the aspiration.

Newcastle “Call for Brands”

What: Newcastle is recruiting other smaller, less financially blessed brands to band together to buy advertising time during the Super Bowl.
Who: Newcastle, Droga5
Why We Care: This is a brand that feels right at home making a mockery of an advertising tradition and it just keeps getting better at it. The only question is, what will happen if a slew of brands come calling and they actually have to make something? If this is any indication, it’ll be another award-winning unofficial Super Bowl campaign.

Direct Dial “The Notebook”

What: A heartwarming insurance ad from South Africa, in which a young boy helps his single mom out around the house in order to give her a little free time.
Who: Dial Direct, Joe Public
Why We Care: It’s the first time in a while that an insurance ad not from Thailand made us a bit misty. A good story that’s able to convey real emotion without sloppily stumbling into cheezeball territory.

advertisement

Mercedes-Benz “A Fistful of Wolves”

What: Perhaps one of the greatest fashion ads of all-time.
Who: Mercedes-Benz, Danny Sangra
Why We Care: To celebrate Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, this film takes all the randomness, over-the-top acting, and preening faux poetry we love and expect from fashion brands and then turns the entire concept on its head with a healthy dose of reality.

Nikon “Kordale & Kaleb”

What: A branded look behind a viral Instagram hit.
Who: Nikon, McCann New York, Douglas Gautraud
Why We Care: With so many marketers trying to somehow cash in on social success, here is an example of a brand finding a great fit that doesn’t feel forced or too contrived.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life