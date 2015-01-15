Nest’s Tony Fadell Is Now Overseeing Google Glass

Despite its promise, Google Glass still isn’t the coolest technology around , which goes some way to explaining why its profile seems to have dipped over the past few months. With this in mind, why not hand it over to one of the tech gurus behind a previous ultra-chic gadget like the iPod, then?

That certainly seems to sum up the approach of Google, which has just shifted control of the project from its previous home in the Google X experimental-projects incubator to its own standalone division under the authority of Nest CEO and “Podfather” Tony Fadell.

Beginning next week, Google will cease orders of Glass, and will no longer manufacture Glass Explorer editions. Companies which already use Glass will continue to have the company’s support, however.

There’s no change in the person directly responsible for Google Glass, which will remain under current head Ivy Ross–although she will now report to Fadell, who takes on his first key role at Google following last year’s $3.2 billion Nest acquisition.

Google is still being coy about what the future holds for Google Glass, but given how much of a proving ground it would be if Fadell was able to take the slightly beleaguered project and make it a success, it’s not hard to imagine that he’ll be jumping into the role with both feet.

This is, after all, the guy who made thermostats exciting.

