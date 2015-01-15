Here’s A Less Flattering, More Hilarious Version Of McDonald’s Controversial “Signs” Ad

During the Golden Globes broadcast recently, McDonald’s unleashed an ad that stirred up a lot of feelings on the Internet . The ad shined a spotlight on how franchises use their street side signs to comment on everything from local birthdays to global issues, and not everyone appreciated hearing the fast-feeder’s thoughts on 9/11 and other matters.

Now we have another, unofficial version of “Signs,” courtesy YouTube user Signlover that takes a look at another display phenomenon at the golden arches. You know, the one where pranksters change the letters around to spell out things ranging from the mild to hilariously offensive.





It’s supposed to be Angus, right?