How Your Outrage Helps Brands Do The Right Thing

Photographer Terry Richardson has been accused of sexual abuse by more than a dozen models, which triggered enough consumer outrage that magazines stopped hiring him. But now that the outrage has died down, he’s back to work. Watch senior editor Jason Feifer explain why, in moments like this, we need to do more than just be momentarily outraged. Mad as hell and not going to take it anymore? Let us know how sustainable your outrage is with hashtag #29thFloor.