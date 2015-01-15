19,000 French Websites Hacked In Wake Of Charlie Hebdo Shooting

Roughly 19,000 French websites have been targeted by cyberattacks since the Charlie Hebdo shooting, says the chief of France’s cyberdefense department. The attackers included some known Islamist hacking groups, says Adm. Arnaud Coustilliere, who defined the attacks as “defacement”–replacing content with political propaganda, much like CyberCaliphate did with U.S. CENTCOM’s social media accounts earlier this week.

This wave of cybervandalism is unprecedented in France, Coustilliere told reporters, and the sites hacked varied from military regiment websites to pizza shops. The hacker groups likely picked easy targets, websites and accounts that were poorly protected or had previously been hacked, security experts told Mashable earlier this week.

Hacks and counterhacks have burst forth on social media as a cybervigilante groups loosely affiliated with hacker collective Anonymous vowed to shut down Islamist and jihadist websites in response to the Charlie Hebdo shooting.

