One Of Nathan Fielder’s Terrible Marketing Ideas Is Actually Being Used By a Chinese Restaurant

A lot of truth may be said in jest, but that’s not always the case. For instance, Nathan Fielder’s satirical marketing strategy of allowing attractive women to freely shoplift from a clothing boutique is, in truth, a profoundly terrible idea. At least one business owner disagrees, however.

The above clip is from an episode of Nathan For You, the show in which Fielder offers his marketing expertise to real-life small businesses as a parody of expert culture. Someone either saw this episode and didn’t register the parody factor, though, or arrived at the same idea independently, because there is now a Korean restaurant in China where attractive people can eat for free. Finally, attractive people are catching a break!

Jeju Island, located in Zhengzhou city, recently posted a sign that reads “Free Meal for Goodlooking” on its doors. Diners who think that they qualify are subjected to the scrutiny of a panel of plastic surgeons in a “beauty identification area.” After these judges weigh in, quantifying each prospective free diner’s attractiveness in the form of a score (I am sweating from writing this) the top five best-scored people every 30 minutes are offered complimentary meals. All the scores are displayed inside the restaurant, turning the act of dining into kind of a Hunger Games of shame. (“May the odds ever be in your favor!”)

Zhengzhou authorities were apparently outraged at this practice, and they’ve asked Jeju Island to remove the sign. Although the owner has complied, he claims that he is going to continue the “pay by face” option. As Ricky Gervais once said, “A good idea is a good idea forever.” He may have said that in character, as the oblivious David Brent in The Office, but don’t tell that to Jeju Island.

[via Oddity Central]