How Many Slaves Made Your Stuff? It’s Now Easier For Companies To Discover The Truth

Unless you live in a cave with no possessions, you own products made with slave labor. Keeping slaves out of today’s complex supply chains is harder than you might think, and many companies fail to do it. According to Slavery Footprint , a website from Made in a Free World that calculates how many slaves “work for you” based on the items you own, 101 slaves were involved in making my daily existence possible.

Made in a Free World launched Slavery Footprint in 2011. Since then, the organization has turned its work towards solutions, launching FRDM (Forced labor Risk Determination & Mitigation), a piece of supply chain management software that helps companies figure out “hot spots” in their supply chains where slave labor may be present. In December, Made in a Free World announced that it has been testing FRDM with nine companies.

For its first set of users, Made in a Free World chose to focus on consumer-facing companies selling gift items (they were announced before Christmas). The companies include LSTN Headphones, Senda Athletics, Worthy Granola, Public Bikes, and Yellow Leaf Hammocks. Some of the companies have supply chains that are more complex than others; Yellow Leaf has a fairly straightforward one at the moment.

“We’re in a stage now where we’re beginning to grow our product line, working with over 200 weavers and scaling to create 1,000 jobs. As we do that, there will be a lot of complexity around sourcing different materials, and asking questions of our suppliers. The FRDM software allows us to ask the right questions and challenge who we’re working with,” says Joe Demin, cofounder of Yellow Leaf Hammocks.

When companies first log into the FRDM software, they fill out a basic profile about their spending, industry, and basic supply chain practices, like how workers are paid and whether anyone under 17 is employed. Then they enter the more detailed information on purchases and supplier locations.

By breaking down purchases into individual components, FRDM can figure out where they’re most likely sourced and the likelihood that it’s coming from an area at high risk for slavery. A supplier in Croatia, for example, might get its cotton from a high-risk country like Turkey. Once a company knows that, they know to confront their supplier to find about more about its labor practices.

FRDM can also offer recommendations for goals over time and analyze risk versus how much a company is spending on a certain supplier. If they’re spending a lot, it might make sense to invest in the supplier and help them improve. If not, it’s easier to ditch them.