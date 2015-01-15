“Lego Movie” Director Has Best Possible Response To Not Being Nominated For An Oscar

At a certain point in time–let’s say “any time before last year”–the idea that it would be an outrage for something called The Lego Movie to get snubbed for an Oscar nomination would be a joke. As it stands, though, that movie blew away all expectations to become both a critical darling and one of 2014’s highest-grossing films. When this year’s Oscar nominations were revealed today, lo and behold, The Lego Movie was not on the list of best animated films, and guess what–it is an outrage. Nobody articulated their feelings on the subject more concisely than one of the film’s directors, though.