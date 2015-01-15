“Lego Movie” Director Has Best Possible Response To Not Being Nominated For An Oscar

At a certain point in time–let’s say “any time before last year”–the idea that it would be an outrage for something called The Lego Movie to get snubbed for an Oscar nomination would be a joke. As it stands, though, that movie blew away all expectations to become both a critical darling and one of 2014’s highest-grossing films. When this year’s Oscar nominations were revealed today, lo and behold, The Lego Movie was not on the list of best animated films, and guess what–it is an outrage. Nobody articulated their feelings on the subject more concisely than one of the film’s directors, though.
“It’s okay, I made my own,” reads a tweet from Phil Lord, just above the picture of a Lego Oscar. Lord is part of a directorial duo that also includes Chris Miller, and although neither were nominated for Academy Awards this year, they’ll just have to find solace in the fact that not only was The Lego Movie a huge hit, so was the other movie they directed in 2014, 22 Jump Street. Also, The Lego Movie did earn a nomination for Best Original Song, for “Everything Is Awesome” by Tegan and Sara featuring The Lonely Island, so maybe the dream of a gold-plated Lego is not so far away.