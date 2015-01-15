This Amazing Fashion Ad Spoof Is Actually An Ad For Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin

As brand films go, the fashion industry’s output tends to land somewhere between non-sensical pretension and unintentionally funny severity . Someone at Mercedes-Benz knows this all too well.





The brand and director Danny Sangra have created one of the best fashion brand shorts in recent memory for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin. It takes all the randomness, over-the-top acting and preening faux poetry we love and expect from fashion brands and then turns the entire concept on its head with a healthy dose of reality.





Sometimes all you’re looking for in the dead of night is a place to pick up some milk.

(Via Adweek).