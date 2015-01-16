Disagree With Your Boss And Live To Tell About It

Imagine your boss gives you a directive that sounds really absurd. You’re afraid that following orders could cause a customer to leave, hurt the company’s reputation, or even break the law.

You may not like it, but it’s part of your job to protect your boss from self-inflicted harm. There is a right way and a wrong way to do it, though. Here are six guidelines:

Maybe in the grand scheme of things your boss’s idea isn’t so awful. You don’t have all the information the decision was based on, after all. Before you object make sure you’re not opposed to the idea because you’re adversely affected by it, and don’t assume the decision’s wrong until you understand it fully.

Some bosses want to be challenged because it fosters creativity and guards against group-think. But not all do. Tailor your response accordingly.

With even the most congenial boss, you should never say, “That wouldn’t work.” Avoid barrier words like “disagree” or “no” either. Most of all don’t react angrily when you’re given the assignment. Try to understand your boss’s thinking first. Ask questions with a degree of deference that fits the company’s culture and your relationship with your boss. There’s a huge difference between, “This is going to lose that customer for us,” and, “How is this going to affect that customer?”

If you agree with your boss’s objective but not the implementation plan, be enthusiastic about the objective–and endorse whatever parts of the plan that you like. To negotiate successfully you have to be seen as an ally, not an obstructionist.

Socrates advised his students to ask a series of questions that can help the other person rethink assumptions and become open to new ideas. Use Socratic questioning to help your boss reevaluate the idea and, at the same time, help you understand what your boss wants to accomplish. Confirm that you understand by paraphrasing what your boss said. Take notes. Ask for permission to present a detailed implementation plan and make a date to present it.