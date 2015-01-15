SpongeBob Coderpants: Nickelodeon Jumps Into Teaching Kids To Code

Nickelodeon U.K. is the latest company to invest in teaching kids to code–and they’re bringing SpongeBob along to help . Kids can jump on Nickelodeon’s Code-It site and follow instructions to animate Nickelodeon characters using simple code.

Code-It follows the typical coding tutorial format, rewarding kids with badges for finishing lessons and encouraging them to share their progress (in this case, ridiculous animations) with friends.





Other pop-culture favorites have been tapped for browser coding tutorials, from Wallace and Gromit’s Shaun the Sheep to Doctor Who, and using kids characters as teaching tools is certainly nothing new (remember Mario Teaches Typing?). This particular pairing is likely related to the U.K.’s new public school coding curriculum, which debuted last September.

[via The Guardian ]