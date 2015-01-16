How To Keep People On Your Side When Your Startup Makes Changes

Startups constantly look to pivot. But like a horse with blinders on, our tunnel vision during the process can leave a lot out of the picture.

The most dangerous of these exclusions include our previous core mission and the clients who were best served by it.

The fact is, whether we do a complete 180 or only a 0.03 degree turn, there’s inevitably a client who finds himself outside of our field of vision. Building a strong client base is a juggling act, and having your eye on the ball isn’t enough to keep the countless other ones from slipping through your fingers.

Instead the key to winning the customer retention challenge is keeping our head on a swivel. We must maintain focus on where we’re heading while keeping an eye out for those we may be leaving behind. We need to be able to anticipate churn risk and act to prevent or reduce it.

As your startup grows and changes, here are three ideas for managing and eventually eliminating high churn rates.

Last year my startup, TalkLocal, began driving revenue for the first time. This was the result of certain strategic changes. We started investing our lead generation dollars into the industries that had the strongest ROI record while actually reducing our overall marketing spend. The result was fewer but higher-paying calls to our clients.

Of course, that meant that paying companies in the less profitable industries heard their phone ring less often. Worse than their negative feedback was our sincere surprise. We thought, “How could these people be so dissatisfied when we’re growing and doing better than ever?” It was an indictment of our due diligence.