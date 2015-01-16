Inside A Startup Bootcamp That’s Addressing Silicon Valley’s Diversity Divide

For example, out of Google’s nearly 50,000 employees, only 30% are women. In tech roles, that number drops to 17%. (Even worse: black and Latino employees make up a combined 5% of all Google staff.) Anecdotally at least, those numbers or worse hold true for the startup world.

“It’s difficult to drill down into diversity stats in any given startup company, given how little is reported, but it’s easy to postulate that these dismal figures get even smaller if you try to extract numbers across our innovation,” says Shaun Johnson, cofounder of Startup Institute.

The Startup Institute is a bootcamp for individuals looking to shift careers into the startup world. It offers classes that are meant to both provide technical skill and install the less quantifiable skill of being able to thrive in startup culture. Classes are offered on four tracks: web development, web design, marketing, and sales.

The Institute has also made diversity a key part of its mission. Since 2012, the Startup Institute’s classes have been 41% women and 35% students of color, according to statistics it provided to Fast Company. And diversity is hard-coded into the curriculum and how they operate.





In Boston, the Startup Institute partnered with Women’s iLab for a sort of problem-solving sprint. Instead of the more common programming hackathon, in this 24-hour period, an existing startup poses a challenge to students who work in teams to devise a solution which they then pitch to the iLab.

Diane Hessan, Startup Institute’s new CEO also explains that whenever Startup Institute expands to few cities–as it just did to Berlin and London–that a select group of students in the first cohort of in every track attend for free. In addition to being good promotion, that also lets Startup Institute be selective in who it admits, rather than just who can afford it. Normally, the program costs a little over $5,000.