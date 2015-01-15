Xiaomi Takes On The iPhone 6 Plus With New Phablet

Beijing-based Xiaomi may once have been dismissed as an Apple copycat, but the electronics firm (one of our Most Innovative Companies of 2014 ) is working hard to change that reputation.

Today the world’s third biggest smartphone maker unveiled its new Mi Note phone, which beats Apple’s iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in a few key specs.

Xiaomi Mi Note 13-megapixel rear camera

Front-facing 4-megapixel camera

2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor

3,000mAh battery

3GB of RAM

$370; not available outside Asia

The Mi Note has a 1080p display measuring 5.7-inches–that’s larger the then 5.5-inch display of Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus. It’s also thinner (6.95mm profile) and 11 grams lighter than the iPhone 6 Plus.

Unlike the iPhone 6, the Mi Note does not feature the design compromise of a protruding camera lens. Instead, the device’s 13-megapixel rear camera (which includes optical image stabilization) sits flush against the back of the device.

The new Xiaomi smartphone will be available in both 16GB and 64GB variants, costing upwards of $370. The Mi Note Pro, which has a slightly better display, extra memory, and a faster processor, will retail at approximately $520.

Xiaomi also announced a pair of affordable on-ear 50mm headphones and a Chromecast-style Mi Box Mini device, which streams content from a phone to a TV set.

It’s an exciting set of offerings, but the devices are currently only available in Asian markets, including China and India.