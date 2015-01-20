Do Leaders Matter?

We love this sort of story: A company is in trouble. A charismatic leader swoops in. He or she makes big changes, and while people resist at first, they come around. Losses turn to profits. Profits turn to industry leadership. A troubled company is saved.

It’s a great tale, but this “great man/woman” theory of change is pretty rare in real life, notes Nicholas Carlson in his new book, Marissa Mayer and the Fight to Save Yahoo!. “It’s doubtful whether anyone could save the company given its massive issues,” he tells me. Indeed, sometimes the narrative desire for a grand hero keeps troubled companies from seeing what options do exist.

For those who weren’t paying attention in the mid-1990s, Yahoo was one of the first internet portals. While you don’t hear about many other companies from that era anymore (Netscape, Earthlink), Yahoo was so big and served such a need that it survived through the first dot-com crash. Emerging on the other side, the leadership realized it needed to compete with new internet companies such as Google and then Facebook. It has struggled ever since.

In many executive and company profiles, narrative structure requires portraying past leaders as fatally flawed (in contrast to the current hero). Carlson doesn’t succumb to this temptation. Yahoo has had a series of talented leaders. Mayer is one of them. In her late 30s, and pregnant with her first child when she took the CEO job in 2012, she was known as a Silicon Valley golden girl.

She was so different from the mold that there were hopes she could shake things up like another grand Silicon Valley story: “Can she do what Steve Jobs did at Apple?” as Carlson puts it. “She was going to take this company by the lapels and use her energy and her brilliance and reshape it as best she could.”

She did reshape many things. The more negative moves get the press (ending telecommuting, and instituting what was basically a forced-ranking system for employees). But she made positive changes too. She came in that first day and had her computer set up to code–showing a bit of solidarity with the engineers.

She instituted town halls where management thinking could be explained and critiqued. She accelerated new product launches so they might take weeks, not 18 months. Though she took a mere two weeks off when she had her son, she extended Yahoo’s paid parental leave significantly. She even got the bathrooms redone to solve a design flaw where people could sometimes see the person sitting in the stall next to them.