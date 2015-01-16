Meet Carrot, The Judgmental Calorie App That Insults You Into Losing Weight

Unlike kinder, gentler weight loss apps, Carrot mocks and shames you into better behavior. The app is the latest featuring the robot as a bully, following successful–and similarly sarcastic–apps for an alarm clock, a to-do list, and working out.





The apps are funny enough that people tend to stick with them instead of losing interest, says designer Brian Mueller. “I really built these apps to make things that people hate doing, like waking up or losing weight, fun and rewarding,” he explains. “I was just looking for something different, because so many apps out there are super positive all the time, and it just gets kind of boring and same-y if that’s all you’re hearing constantly.”

Each step of the app is designed to entertain, from a setup screen that asks you if you’re male, female, or squirrel (it told me, ‘Error! My sensors show that you’re not cute enough to be a squirrel’), to an avatar that swells to blimp-like proportions if you overindulge. It might be a little harsh, but it will make you laugh.

“When people step on the scale and see that they’ve gained weight, that often ruins their day and makes them depressed,” Mueller says. “Carrot’s humor really turns that around and makes it a much more positive experience because they connect so much with the character that they’re actually motivated to do better the next day. That’s the kind of thing that you don’t see with other boring, dry and lifeless apps out there.”

It’s also designed to be easier to use than similar calorie-counting apps. To look up a particular food, for example, you just have to push a single button and start typing in the name; on other apps, the same process can take four or five tedious steps. The app can also scan bar codes on packaged food. When you eat something, it explains how much you’d have to exercise to work it off.

It also offers the option to cheat: If you really can’t resist that afternoon candy bar, you can pay the app to record the snack without counting it against your daily intake.