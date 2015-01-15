These Condom-Shaped Lamps Were Definitely A Great Idea In Someone’s Mind

Czech designer Jan Vacek has filled an unspoken, and perhaps entirely nonexistent, need in the world, by creating translucent, dangling lamps in the shape of condoms. “The condom is the icon of freedom,” Vacek told Dezeen. “The condom captures drops, which are the bearer of the life.” Finally, an answer to what your home decor desperately needs. Jizz!





Perhaps these lamps, which are made of clear, colored glass, would be a fun addition to a sexual health clinic or sex therapist’s office. We can also imagine them fitting in at a flamboyantly decorated gay bar. But those are just about the only places. The lights are one of a kind for now, but maybe someday, if you’re really into these LED-powered masterpieces, you’ll be able to put them in your own creepy, creepy home.

[via Dezeen]